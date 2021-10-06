Milwaukee Wave preps for new season after renewing Panther Arena lease

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Wave, the city’s indoor soccer team playing for the Major Arena Soccer League, announced Tuesday their return for the 2021-2022 season, after hashing out a new lease agreement with UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

The MASL was forced to end the regular season in March of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Wave’s season opener will be against the Baltimore Blast on Dec. 18.

The Wave won the MASL’s most recent championship title in 2019, and are looking to prove that they haven’t lost any steam during the hiatus.

Most of the players from the championship team are returning, including Ian Bennett, Marcio Leite and Luan Olivera. The team hasn’t been idle during this time either, as they’ve set up a new training center at the Rock Sports Complex in Franklin.

The Wave has also established partnerships with EXOS Physical Therapy & Sports Medicine and Midwest Orthopedic Specialty Hospital for training and recovery.

“I think our entire organization looks at this season as a chance to defend our championship after an unforeseen interruption,” noted Wave owner Mike Zimmerman in a statement. “This was a long time in the making, and the pieces are all coming together.”

To check out tickets and the schedule, head to milwaukeewave.com.

