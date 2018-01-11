Milwaukee Wave indoor soccer club hold perfect 12-0 record

Call it the perfect dozen- the Milwaukee Wave has a perfect 12-0 record so far in the indoor soccer season.

The Wave are looking like a title contender with multiple weapons and goal scorers on the team, including midfielder Ian Bennett.

"When they think oh, you guys can go probably undefeated for the whole season right? But we try to tell them no let's just relax a little bit and let's just keep one game at a time," Bennett said.

Giuliano Oliviero is the coach behind their success.

"We're 12-0. It feels great. We're going into a doubleheader in Mexico so we play Sonora the first night. And we turn around, and we want to go into Monterrey who is 11-0," Oliviero said.

Another midfielder on the team, Marcio Leite, is hopeful that the team team's dynamic will help them go far.

"It is a special year. I think we have a great chemistry between the guys. I think we have a very talented and deep team. So I won two championships here with the Wave and I think this is team that can definitely accomplish that again," said Leite.

