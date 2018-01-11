Milwaukee Wave indoor soccer club hold perfect 12-0 record

"When they think oh, you guys can go probably undefeated for the whole season right? But we try to tell them no let's just relax a little bit and let's just keep one game at a time," Bennett said.
Giuliano Oliviero is the coach behind their success.
"We're 12-0. It feels great. We're going into a doubleheader in Mexico so we play Sonora the first night. And we turn around, and we want to go into Monterrey who is 11-0," Oliviero said.
Another midfielder on the team, Marcio Leite, is hopeful that the team team's dynamic will help them go far.
"It is a special year. I think we have a great chemistry between the guys. I think we have a very talented and deep team. So I won two championships here with the Wave and I think this is team that can definitely accomplish that again," said Leite.