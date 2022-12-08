Milwaukee warming center overwhelmed as temperatures plummet

MILWAUKEE — With overnight low temperatures dipping below 30 degrees, many people experiencing homelessness are seeking refugee from the elements.

Pastor James West is the Executive Director at Repairers of the Breach. It is a non-profit daytime refuge for those who are homeless, but also a warming center when temps drop below 32 degrees.

"I feel good," smiled Raynard Malaine.

Walking through the doors of Repairers of the Breach has been life-changing for Malaine who has been experiencing homelessness for the past six months.

"They are helping me with housing and I'm looking forward to getting my own apartment again," Malaine stated.

But while he waits for his forever home, they are keeping him from freezing.

"It's very important people lose limbs, legs, and fingers from frostbite," Malaine said.

"Milwaukee's weather is tricky," West added.

West typically opens the door to the warming center on Dec. 1. However, this year he had to open two weeks earlier.

His facility was the only warming center open which led to 60 people packing in to stay warm.

"This area is not big enough for 60 people to social distance in one place, so we had to open up all three floors," West said. "We definitely need more warming centers to open."

As of right now, the city does not have a list of warming centers. People are being referred to 2-1-1, St. Ben's, or Repairers.

The only problem, St. Ben's still has not opened its warming center because it's not staffed yet. They hope to open starting Thursday, Dec. 8.

