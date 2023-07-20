Milwaukee VA police officer charged with battery, domestic abuse

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee Veterans Affairs (VA) police officer was charged in June with battery and disorderly conduct with domestic abuse modifiers.

Paul Bachmann is a police officer at the Clement J. Zablocki Milwaukee VA, according to a spokesperson with the Milwaukee VA. He was charged on June 22 with one count of misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments) and one count of disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

On June 3, Bachmann's soon-to-be ex-wife reported a domestic violence incident that occurred on May 24 to Cudahy police, according to a criminal complaint.

She told officers that the two of them got into a fight after he accused her of infidelity. The complaint says the argument then got "heated" as they yelled at each other "standing chest to chest."

After a few minutes of arguing, Bachmann allegedly grabbed her hair at the back of her head and then pulled her face towards his and bit her mouth and lips. The complaint says "this caused pain to her mouth and (her) upper lip started to bleed."

The woman provided officers with several photographs of her injuries.

Bachmann pleaded not guilty to the charges and posted his $650 cash bond on July 7. He returns to court on July 28 for a pre-trial conference. If convicted of both charges, Bachmann faces a maximum of one year in prison and an $11,000 fine.

As of Thursday, Bachmann is still employed with the Milwaukee VA.

