Milwaukee VA needs volunteer drivers to take patients to appointments

The Milwaukee VA Medical Center is in need of volunteer drivers to assist patients in getting to their appointments, it announced Wednesday.

The VA said it is in need of volunteer drivers for its Disabled American Veterans program to take patients back and forth to their appointments. The program gives free rides to patients from the Racine, Kenosha, Waukesha, and Milwaukee area to their appointments at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center and Union Grove Clinic.

According to the VA, the program transports about 15,000 veterans more than 700,000 miles in the area.

“This is a critical program to ensure our veterans get the care they need and deserve,” said Patty Davis, the DAV hospital service coordinator. “Some drive all day starting at 7 in the morning until 2 in the afternoon. Some volunteer one day or two days a week, or even once or twice a month. It’s a flexible schedule."

To volunteer, drivers do not have to be veterans and can drive as often or as little as they like. Volunteers will be required to pass a no-cost finger background check, a physical and a road test.

“Many of our volunteers say they love the camaraderie and friendships they create with the veterans. One volunteer just told me she loves hanging out with the vets and hearing their stories," said Davis.

To volunteer, call 414-384-2000, ext. 45715.

