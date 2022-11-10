Milwaukee VA honors veterans in a ceremony with special guests

MILWAUKEE — Friday is Veteran's Day, but the Milwaukee VA honored those who've served our country on Thursday. A ceremony was held at the Zablocki VA Medical Center.

A local band played patriotic tunes while students read essays and poems about the importance of veterans and the sacrifices they've made for our country.

"Without the work of veterans, there would be no USA," Nathan Hale High School student, Etta O'Grady, read.

O'Grady wrote the essay about the meaning of veterans and their sacrifices.

Her essay was chosen to be read at the Milwaukee VA in front of the men and women who served.

"Veterans are real-life heroes, so it's important we honor them," O'Grady recited.

Honor men like Ronald Laux.

"It's important they see how we accomplished these freedoms," Laux said.

Enlisting in the U.S Air Force was an easy decision for Laux. He joined the Air Force in 1965 and served for more than four years.

He smiles thinking back on all the good times but is traumatized by the bad.

"Having to go through these countries like Vietnam, and being scared all the time," Laux recounted.

It's those frightening moments that O'Grady is grateful for.

"I have a better gratitude towards them now that I know what they've gone through," she said. "I think it's terrific to see they are starting to understand what serving is," Laux added.

The good, the bad, and everything in between. All in the name of freedom.

"It's always important to honor veterans because without veterans, where would we be in this country?" Laux said.

