MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) released new data from the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) revealing that Milwaukee's December 2107 unemployment rate of 3.4 percent was a new low for any month on current record.

The data, released Wednesday, shows that half of Wisconsin's 12 metro areas, 18 of the state's municipalities and 48 counties either tied or set new record low unemployment rates in December.

Out of those, one metro area (Janesville-Beloit), 15 municipalities and seven counties set record low unemployment rates for any month on current record since 1990.

Other data from the BLS reports that Wisconsin is ranked fifth nationally in the 12 month decline in unemployment rate and had the fifth highest labor force participation rate in December 2007 of 68.9 percent.

Wisconsin's preliminary seasonally adjusted statewide unemployment rate of three percent in December 2017 matches the lowest state rate on record according to the DWD.