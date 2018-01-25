MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) released new data from the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) revealing that Milwaukee's December 2107 unemployment rate of 3.4 percent was a new low for any month on current record.
Other data from the BLS reports that Wisconsin is ranked fifth nationally in the 12 month decline in unemployment rate and had the fifth highest labor force participation rate in December 2007 of 68.9 percent.
Wisconsin's preliminary seasonally adjusted statewide unemployment rate of three percent in December 2017 matches the lowest state rate on record according to the DWD.