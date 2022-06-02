Milwaukee track superstar setting the pace at 2022 High School Track and Field Championship

MILWAUKEE — School might be over at Milwaukee Lutheran, but not the season for 15 of the Red Knights' track stars.

Among those stars is senior Ke'Vontae Walls-Burdine.

"Ever since elementary school, just running outside with my friends, they would always say how fast I am," says Ke'Vontae Walls-Burdine, three-time school record holder.

Turns out that Ke'Vontae has record-breaking speed. So far, he's bested three of the programs this season.

"Since I've been at Milwaukee Lutheran, it's always been my goal to be up on the record board. To know that I'm up there three times is just a blessing," says Ke'Vontae.

In April, the speedster conquered the 100M and 400M records.

"It was kind of surprising, that I broke the 400 record. I didn't really know that I could do that," says Ke'Vontae.

In May, Ke'Vontae broke his records in the 100M and 400M, plus the longstanding 200M record.

"That record was up for like 57 years, so that was the record I really wanted to take down and I'm glad that I did," says Ke'Vontae.

Qualifying for the WIAA State Finals in the 100M, 200M, 400M, and long jump, Ke'Vontae has four chances to bring home a title. That said, he's humble about the long jump, an event he does just for fun.

"In the long jump, I'll be honest, I just go out and jump and hope for the best," says Ke'Vontae.

With three boys and 12 girls headed to La Crosse this weekend, Ke'Vontae hopes the Red Knights can find success in multiple events.

"It's not an easy task, but it's not an impossible task. I have the goal to put my school on the map and put my city on the map. To know that I won a gold medal at state in La Crosse would be one of my biggest goals and I think that would make me and a lot of people in Milwaukee proud," says Ke'Vontae.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip