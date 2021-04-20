Watch
Milwaukee Tool set to expand its operations in Mississippi

Posted at 3:11 PM, Apr 20, 2021
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Milwaukee Tool will invest $60 million to expand in Mississippi and is pledging to create 1,200 new jobs.

Republican Gov. Tate Reeves made the announcement Tuesday. Milwaukee Tool will build a facility to manufacture power tool accessories in Grenada County, with plans to open by late 2022.

The state is providing $26 million for construction of the building. The company plans to hire 800 people in Grenada and 400 at its existing locations Mississippi.

Milwaukee Tool is based in Brookfield, Wisconsin. It has manufacturing, distribution and operations sites in the Mississippi cities of Greenwood, Jackson and Olive Branch.

