Milwaukee to get its spotlight in Times Square on New Year's Eve

A billboard in Times Square will capitalize on National Geographic naming Milwaukee to its "Best of the World" list as a destination to travel to in 2023.
Posted at 3:22 PM, Dec 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-29 16:22:07-05

Milwaukee is going to be showcased in Times Square in New York City on New Year's Eve.

VISIT Milwaukee announced Thursday it will kick off the new year with a 35 x 23-foot billboard in Times Square. It will capitalize on National Geographic naming Milwaukee to its "Best of the World" list as a destination to travel to in 2023. The list only names 25 destinations.

According to VISIT Milwaukee, a 15-second video will run four times every hour. The billboard, located at 1540 Broadway, will showcase the city's lakefront, James Beard award-winning cuisine, and diverse attractions.

“Milwaukee’s incredible moment in the spotlight thanks to publications like National Geographic is monumental, but we want to keep that momentum building through 2024,” said Josh Albrecht, vice president of marketing and communications for VISIT Milwaukee. “What better way to do that than with a billboard in one of the busiest intersections in the world over New Year’s Eve?”

The billboard is just one of many marketing initiatives VISIT Milwaukee is taking on. Other campaigns for the new year include a four-episode television show beginning Feb. 23, an expanded partnership with Milwaukee Bucks star Bobby Portis, and continued promotion of the Milwaukee Theater District.

The billboard will run through Jan. 1.

