Milwaukee to begin mailing parking citations on Jan. 3

MILWAUKEE — The infamous orange ticket often seen right on your window in Milwaukee is now coming in other ways.

Beginning Monday, Jan. 3, the City of Milwaukee will mail citations for night parking permit and wrong side parking violations.

Under this pilot program, the deadline to pay would increase from 14 to 21 days to accommodate any mail delays.

“We do think it’s important to take a new step in trying to minimize risk and that’s to look into issuing nighttime parking citations by mail,” Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) Commissioner Jeff Polenske previously told TMJ4 News.

Polenske said it’ll be safer for workers tasked with issuing those citations. He hopes the year-long pilot program of mailing tickets could help.

DPW says it’s documented 175 incidents ranging from threats to acts of violence. More than half of those were recorded during third shift hours. Incidents like those are deterring hard-working employees who starting pay ranges between $16 and $17 bucks an hour.

“We’ve been kind of tracking instances in a more detailed way since August of 2017,” said Rich Dollhopf, parking enforcement manager. “Just the threatening of a gun or threatening, ‘Get off my block or I’ll beat you up,’”

DPW said use of photo-based technology would help minimize those interactions.

To get your night parking permit or for more information on parking regulations, click here.

