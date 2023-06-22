Milwaukee to ban vape and smoke shops from opening near schools

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Common Council adopted an ordinance on Tuesday that will regulate the growth of smoke and vape shops in the city.

The new ordinance prohibits new vape and smoke shops from opening within 500 feet of an existing similar shop and prevents them from opening within 1,000 feet of a school.

The restrictions apply to shops where 10 percent or more of its gross public floor area or 10 percent of the stock in trade includes cigarettes, tobacco products, or e-cigarette products.

The ordinance also provides use classifications of tobacco or e-cigarette retailers.

According to a news release, "Limited use will apply in all commercial districts, all downtown districts, and IM industrial districts. Prohibited use will apply in all residential districts, all other industrial districts, parks districts, and institutional districts."

The ordinance was sponsored by Alderperson Jonathan Brostoff who says its goal was to create a safer, healthier community.

“We know that the impacts of tobacco products are harmful to the public health of our city and that many of these products are marketed at our youth. I think in the long term this will make Milwaukee a better and safer place,” he said.

You can find more information on the city's website.

