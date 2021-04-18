Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Milwaukee thieves targeting catalytic converters

items.[0].image.alt
ROBERT F. BUKATY/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Thieves have long targeted car stereos, air bags, halogen headlights, even pocket change from the ashtrays. But now they are crawling under vehicles and cutting away the catalytic converters for the precious metals inside. (AP Photo by Robert F. Bukaty)
CATALYTIC CONVERTERS
Posted at 12:37 PM, Apr 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-18 13:37:21-04

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Thieves in Milwaukee are targeting catalytic converters on people's cars. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that as of April 11, thieves had stolen 497 car parts, up 19% from the same time last year.

Police don't break the parts out by category, but they say catalytic converters are the main target.

Sgt. Efrain Cornejo says the converters contain precious metals such as palladium, rhodium and platinum.

He says repair shops and people looking to save money on replacement parts also are looking for converters.

He says a skilled thief can slip under a car with an electrical saw and cut a converter free in five

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 24/7 on Roku