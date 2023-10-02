Milwaukee Theater Week, Nov. 9–19: Check out who is performing

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Theater District on Monday released the lineup for the inaugural Milwaukee Theater Week, November 9–19.
It's a celebration of the one-year anniversary of the creation of the District. According to a statement, "Milwaukee’s performing arts groups and entertainment venues will aim to raise awareness of Milwaukee's world-class performing arts scene while encouraging visitors to take advantage of discounts and incentives."
Participating groups include:
- First Stage
- Marcus Performing Arts Center
- Milwaukee Chamber Theatre
- Milwaukee Jazz Institute
- Milwaukee Repertory Theater
- Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra
- Milwaukee Youth Arts Center
- Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra
- Next Act Theatre
- Pabst Theater Group
- Renaissance Theaterworks
- Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel
- Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts
- Skylight Music Theatre
- Sunstone Studios MKE
Learn more on their website here.
