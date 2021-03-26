Milwaukee television and radio veteran, Cassandra McShepard, joins TMJ4

MILWAUKEE — She has been a fixture on local television and radio for seventeen years and now Cassandra McShepard is part of the TMJ4 Newsteam.

McShepard joins the station as a multimedia journalist, focusing on telling the stories of Milwaukee’s hidden gems and points of pride in our own backyard.

Prior to joining TMJ4, McShepard co-hosted “Real Milwaukee” (WITI) and had her own talk show on WMCS radio.

In addition to her broadcasting experience, McShepard’s career includes fashion design, acting and singing.

She recently released a new jazz recording, entitled “Cassandra McShepard Live: An Evening at BLU.”

McShepard has been nominated by The Shepherd Express for Female Vocalist of the Year and Jazz Artist of the Year.

McShepard is very connected to Milwaukee and plays an active role in local charities and service organizations.

She acted as spokesperson for The Wisconsin Alzheimer's Institute, was on the Wisconsin Alzheimer's Community Advisory Board from 2009 to 2017, and in 2010 she was presented with the “Caregiver of The Year Award” by the Wisconsin Alzheimer's Association.

In addition, she has served on the board of directors for Milwaukee Health Services and received The Black Excellence Award for Extraordinary Achievement in 2018.

“We are thrilled to welcome Cassandra to TMJ4,” said TMJ4 News Director, Tim Vetscher. “As we’ve gotten to know each other, it is clear that she has a passion for people and for Milwaukee. We feel very lucky that she chose TMJ4.”

McShepard is equally enthusiastic about her new role and her new team.

“I am honored to be joining the TMJ4 and Scripps team. I look forward to meeting the Milwaukee community where they are and bringing their stories to our viewers in a heartfelt and entertaining way."

Look for Cassandra’s stories in the coming weeks on TMJ4 News.

