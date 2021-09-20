Milwaukee teenager shot while riding in car Sunday evening, police say

MILWAUKEE -- A 16-year-old Milwaukee boy was shot while riding in a car Sunday evening, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.

It happened just after 5:30 p.m. in the 4500 block of W. Spencer Place, according to a news release from police.

Police say the victim was a passenger in a car when someone in another car shot at the first car. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

Police continue to seek unknown suspects, the news release says.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS , or use the P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

