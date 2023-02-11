Milwaukee teen uses poetry to spark change among youth

MILWAUKEE — When you see Jonah Denah get in front of a mic, you stop and listen. Not only because it sounds great, but because there's a deeper message.

Denae is using her poetry to highlight the struggles and successes teens in Milwaukee are facing.

After reciting Langston Hughes at the age of 6, Denae knew she felt at home in front of the mic.

She was born and raised in Milwaukee and has always battled to stay on track with all the negative influences around her. from gun violence to reckless driving.

"It's so much violence and it's really hard to escape that," Denae said.

However, it wasn't until her freshmen year of high school that she turned to poetry to stay on track.

Denae also turned to TRUE Skool to hone in on her skills. Through the after school sessions, she learned to go after opportunities and not wait for a hand out.

Three years in and she eloquently turns pain into purpose, and her peers get it.

TMJ4's Ubah Ali asked Denae where the poems come from.

"I see so much just as a young individual here. I can easily be walking to the corner store and two bullets will fly," Denae said.

This soft-spoken high school junior caters to the youth unlike adults can and it's through her poetry and music.

One of her lines talks about the many stolen vehicles: "It's a stollie they whipping who you role with."

Denae hopes to inspire her peers to do better through her words.

"Look around and see how you can better yourself or better the environment around you," she said.

For now, she's focused and excited to put on for her city, Milwaukee.

TRUE Skool's mission is to engage, empower & educate youth, families and communities through transformative arts and Hip Hop Culture.

Spring after school sessions begins Feb. 13. To learn more, click here.

