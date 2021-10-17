Milwaukee teen killed in crash on W. Capitol Drive

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police say a teenage girl is dead following a car crash Saturday night.

The crash occurred around 9:55 p.m near the 1000 block of W. Capitol Drive.

Officials say the driver, a 27-year-old Milwaukee man, was traveling east on W. Capitol Drive when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a bus shelter.

His passenger, a 17-year-old Milwaukee girl, was killed.

The driver was taken into custody following the crash, but no further details have been released regarding charges or the reason for arrest.

Police are still investigating.

