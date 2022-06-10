Milwaukee team wins Netflix gameshow ‘The Floor Is Lava’

The Bucks might not be in the finals right now, but there’s a Milwaukee team that is and they call themselves "The Kickballers.”

Meet the big three who are starring in Netflix’s season two of The Floor is Lava.

Jay Marlon Jones, Kennaye Lewis and Brandon Jones met over a decade ago while attending school at Vincent High. They’ve stayed connected since through kickball.

After a series of calls and interviews, the three were off to Hollywood to take on the lava.

The Netflix show is inspired by the traditional kids game. It challenges contestants to maneuver through a tricky obstacle course. If they slip, they fall into a pit of fake lava.

“You gotta have good jumping ability and you gotta be smart too. It’s like a puzzle, obstacle course,” said Marlon Jones.

The Netflix series was taped last summer shortly after the Bucks won their championship.

“We just conquered it all. We were like 'oh yeah Bucks are not gonna be the only ones that win, we’re gonna win too,'” said Lewis.

And spoiler alert, they did! The group took home the trophy and a cash prize of $10,000 to which they’ve split three ways.

Through it all, they wanted to put the Milwaukee in the national spotlight.

“We wanted to shine the light on the city and let them know that we have talent here,” said Jones.

Mission accomplished! Congrats, Kickballers!

