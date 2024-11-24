Milwaukee takes on St. Thomas following Fulks' 24-point showing

Saint Thomas Tommies (4-3) at Milwaukee Panthers (4-2)
Milwaukee; Sunday, 1:30 p.m.
Watch on ESPN+ or listenhere.
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -2.5; over/under is 151.5
BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee takes on St. Thomas after Themus Fulks scored 24 points in Milwaukee's 76-74 win against the Wofford Terriers.
The Panthers have gone 3-0 in home games. Milwaukee is third in the Horizon League with 26.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Jamichael Stillwell averaging 7.3.
The Tommies are 1-2 on the road. St. Thomas is second in the Summit League scoring 84.1 points per game and is shooting 48.4%.
Milwaukee makes 47.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than St. Thomas has allowed to its opponents (42.9%). St. Thomas averages 11.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.4 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Milwaukee allows.
TOP PERFORMERS: AJ McKee is scoring 17.2 points per game with 2.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Panthers.
Miles Barnstable is averaging 13.3 points for the Tommies.
