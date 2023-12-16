Milwaukee takes on Detroit following Antetokounmpo's 64-point game

MILWAUKEE — Detroit Pistons (2-23, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (17-7, second in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Bucks -17.5; over/under is 240.5

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee takes on the Detroit Pistons after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 64 points in the Milwaukee Bucks' 140-126 victory against the Indiana Pacers.

The Bucks are 15-7 in conference games. Milwaukee averages 13.3 turnovers per game and is 6-3 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Pistons are 2-15 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit is 0-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 16.3 turnovers per game.

The Bucks average 14.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 more made shots on average than the 11.2 per game the Pistons allow. The Pistons are shooting 46.2% from the field, 0.5% lower than the 46.7% the Bucks' opponents have shot this season.

The teams square off for the second time this season. In the last meeting on Nov. 9 the Bucks won 120-118 led by 34 points from Damian Lillard, while Cade Cunningham scored 33 points for the Pistons.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.8 points, 10.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Bucks. Lillard is averaging 25.1 points and 7.9 assists over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Cunningham is scoring 21.3 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Pistons. Bojan Bogdanovic is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 7-3, averaging 126.9 points, 45.5 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.9 points per game.

Pistons: 0-10, averaging 105.9 points, 40.9 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.6 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Pat Connaughton: out (ankle), Giannis Antetokounmpo: day to day (illness), Jae Crowder: out (groin), Chris Livingston: day to day (ankle), Khris Middleton: out (injury management).

Pistons: Jalen Duren: out (ankle), Marvin Bagley III: out (back), Monte Morris: out (quad).

