Milwaukee Summer Meals Program kicks off at Southgate Playfield

MILWAUKEE — In an effort to curb summertime hunger in children, the Hunger Task Force kicked off the Milwaukee Summer Meals program at Southgate Playfield. According to the Task Force's website, 1 in 4 children in Milwaukee go to bed hungry, and when they aren't provided healthy, nourishing meals at school, this creates what they what they call a summer nutrition gap.

Partners including local non-profits, sponsors, school districts, meal providers, and county services, are providing a variety of different foods for families.

There are different sites throughout the city where you can get your meals. It's important to note that there are different methods of serving meals at each site, and not all sites will be open daily. Check out this interactive map to find the site closest to you:

Milwaukee Public Schools will offer pickups every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. This program will officially begin on June 21, but families are now able to place the required pre-orders. You can go to the MPS website to find out more information and to learn how to place your order.

Over 800,000 meals will go out to children in Milwaukee throughout the course of the summer.

For more information you can visit the Hunger Task Force website here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip