Milwaukee students return to a more 'normal' school year

MILWAUKEE — Classes were in session at the school near 89th and Mill Road on Tuesday. Bright-eyed students were eager for day one.

Student Caleb Franklin shares, "I get to see my friends I didn't see in a while. I get to see new people."

Student Cameron Wilson says his favorite subject is "math" and his second favorite subject is "reading."

Fourth grader Aniyah says the best thing about the first day of school is, "Making new friends and having fun."

Fifth grader George Norwood loves helping other students. He gives Bruce Elementary high marks.

"It's very nice, there's a lot of things to play with and a lot of people to play with," he exclaims.

Principal Lisa Turner is thrilled to see students in class with no masks.

"I've been waiting for this day," she said. "To see these smiling faces, it's been a long time to see their smiles and their excitement"

Norwood has this wise advice for kids coming to Bruce Elementary for the first time: "Stay on track (and) don't mess up."

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip