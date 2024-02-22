Milwaukee students play Giannis and brothers in new documentary

In Today's Talker — a couple of local students are playing Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brothers in a new documentary.

Milwaukee Public Schools shared a Facebook post explaining that three siblings, Carti, Carri and CJ are the actors for the younger versions of the Antetokounmpo brothers.

The documentary — "Giannis: The Marvelous Journey" — is out right now on Amazon Prime Video.



