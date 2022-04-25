Milwaukee student missing from Jackson State spotted in surveillance video in Virginia

RICHMOND, VA — Investigators say the Milwaukee student who went missing last week from her college campus in Mississippi was spotted in surveillance video in Richmond, Virginia.

Kamilah Fipps is a 21-year-old student at Jackson State University.

She was last seen on video last Tuesday leaving her residence hall. Police say there was a purchase on her credit card for a bus ticket to New York.

"As of Friday the 22nd, her phone pinged several times in Richmond, Virginia, so prior to that, under the assumption that she was going home, we also reached out to (he) Milwaukee Police Department, just in case she was going home," Jackson State Department of Public Safety Chief Herman Horton said.

Kamilah is studying biology and her mom says after graduation, she planned to come back to Milwaukee to be a veterinarian.

