Milwaukee streets experience flooding following severe weather

MILWAUKEE — Several Milwaukee streets are experiencing various degrees of flooding and water accumulation following severe weather on Wednesday.

TMJ4 News crews responded to Sherman and Stark after a viewer reported cars getting stuck due to flooding.

You can see the flooding in these videos below:

Flooding in Milwaukee video 2

Flooding in Milwaukee video 1

Milwaukee Alderman Mark Chambers Jr., said in a statement Wednesday that its office has been in contact with the Commissioner of Public Works to address flooding issues.

Chambers advised, "If you see a street that is flooded, attempt to find an alternate route as water can be deeper than it appears, and avoid biking or walking across flooded streets. As always, exercise extra caution when driving in wet and slick conditions. Reduce your speeds, increase your following distance, and always be aware of your surroundings."



A narrow line of showers and storms brought downpours to Metro Milwaukee through the afternoon. TMJ4 meteorologists expect heavier rain to move out of Southeast Wisconsin by 7 p.m. Wednesday. However, a few lingering light showers may stick around through 10 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

