Milwaukee street festival 'Summer Soulstice' returns to the east side this June

MILWAUKEE — Summer Soulstice Musical Festival is back!

On Wednesday, June 18, Milwaukee's street festival Summer Soulstice will take place for the first time since 2019.

The event has traditionally included three musical stages, with various vendors and activities covering an extended stretch of North Avenue and several side streets.

The East Side Business Improvement District is planning the festival in an effort to support businesses and the community on the east side.

“I just think the timing is right. It has been a challenging few years, and most people are ready to go back to some semblance of normalcy,” said the East Side’s Executive Director, David Smulyan. "I believe everyone is looking forward to getting out this summer and enjoying themselves.”

Smulyan and the Board of Directors want the first year back to have one large stage and a couple of smaller musical venues.

One stage is planned inside Black Cat Alley, and another is considered near one of the three entrances to the Oak Leaf Bike Trail.

Smulyan stated that the festival would continue to offer a free showcase of great musical bands and a variety of food, arts & crafts, and activities.

Click here for more information on vendor applications, sponsorship opportunities, and for ongoing updates in the coming week.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip