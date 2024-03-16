Milwaukee sorority sisters host intergenerational wellness event

Dozens of women in Milwaukee attended an intergenerational women’s day event on Saturday that was meant to give community members a space to focus on growth and wellness.

At Epikos church on Sherman Blvd, the Milwaukee Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. hosted the initiative called Women and Girls of Wisdom Growing in Grace.

Group President Sharon Williams said the event was an opportunity for participants to take some time off and prioritize self-care.

“We as women, all too often, we are just so busy with the hustle and bustle of the day that we forget ourselves,” Williams said. “We’re addressing the mind, the spirit, and the body today.”

The event featured health services including vaccines, informational sessions on things like estate planning, and a space for attendees to get creative with paint.

Williams said the sorority hosted wellness events in the past but what made Saturday’s event unique was its focus on bringing women of all ages together.

“Intergeneration is actually the way the world is,” Attendee Frances Pitt said. “All of us have people that are older, younger, and in between and communication is key.”

Event organizers said they hope to continue building on their sisterhood and the day's event.

