Milwaukee solar panel program sees biggest year yet

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee is celebrating a 'sunny' milestone in its efforts to expand renewable energy in the community.

2021 is the biggest year yet for the ‘Greater Milwaukee Solar Group Purchase Program.’

The idea is to encourage community members to use their collective buying power to get solar installed on their homes and businesses, bringing down the total cost of going solar.

This year, 64 homes and businesses are installing 421 kilowatts of new solar installations. That’s compared to just 17 homes in 2013, when the program was launched.

Since that time, more than 282 Milwaukee homes and businesses have installed solar because of this program.

Mayor Tom Barrett spoke about the project during a press conference Thursday.

Happening now: Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett joins partners in celebration of largest Milwaukee solar group buy program to date. Details later today on @tmj4. #CleanEnergy #solarenergy pic.twitter.com/Ul2axXSxas — Ryan Jenkins (@RyanJenkins_TV) November 11, 2021

"Cities like Milwaukee, which lies on Lake Michigan, other coastal cities as well, face threats from floods and other extreme weather that can damage property and harm our economy. That is why it’s urgent that we reduce our use of fossil fuels and accelerate new clean energy projects,” Barrett.

The program also stretches into several suburban municipalities such as Glendale, Bayside, Fox Point, Shorewood and Whitefish Bay, and there's a big push to get more solar into communities of color across Milwaukee as well.

Mayor Barrett also points out that in addition to clean energy, good paying 'green jobs' are created through these efforts.

