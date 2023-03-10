Milwaukee shelter running out of room for rescues, needs help finding forever homes

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee animal shelter says they are desperate for help after realizing they are close to running out of room for rescues.

Between releasing a new adoption promotion and getting people to step up and volunteer, shelter officials believe they'll be able to get the help they need.

The Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission (MADACC) is filled with hopeful dogs looking for a new home.

Officials say they have more dogs than they have ever had at this time of the year. Due to this uptick, MADACC says they now only have six open kennels left in the entire shelter. This not only puts additional stress on staff and volunteers but limits the number of animals they can help.

The shelter is currently taking care of more than 100 dogs, 60 of which are adaptable. MADACC is now offering its Petflix and Snuggle promotion in hopes of encouraging more people to adopt. The promotion is name your own adoption fee for select dogs.

If you don't feel like you can open up your home, you can still help. Volunteers also took to social media pleading for more volunteers to help walk the dogs.

If you are interested in adopting or volunteering, visit MADACC.org.

The shelter, located at 3839 W. Burnham St., is open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip