MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Shake Shack will soon debut the new Griddled Chick'n Club a the Third Ward location.

According to a news release from Shake Shack, the sandwich includes an all-natural cage-free chicken breast, Niman Ranch smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and Shack-made buttermilk herb mayo. All of this deliciousness will be served on a potato bun.

We can describe it to you, but to really get an idea of what the new sandwich is like, check out these pictures of the club.

“The Club Sandwich has always been an iconic and beloved American classic," said Shake Shack Culinary Director Mark Rosati. "We’re excited to share Shake Shack’s version, highlighting our new griddled chicken breast, with our fans.”

Since its opening back in November, Shake Shack has had a constant flow of customers waiting to taste their "roadside" burgers.

The arrival of the club will surely keep the flow of customers going. But you can get early access and pre-order the Griddled Chick'n Club via the Shack App. Learn more HERE.