Milwaukee seeks proposals for dorms to house police during 2024 RNC

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee is seeking proposals for dorms to house 4,500 police officers who will be in town during the 2024 Republican National Convention (RNC), according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.

The proposals are the first in a series of city-issued requests totaling millions of dollars, Rich Kirchen with the BizJournal reports.

The convention requires a massive police presence extending beyond the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD). MPD is seeking officers across Wisconsin and the country. Security-related contracts from the city will be paid through a federal grant of at least $50 million, according to BizJournal. The grant was awarded to the city for security in 2020 for the Democratic National Convention (DNC). The DNC was ultimately downsized to a few small indoor functions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Proposal requests are expected to be issued as more plans develop for the 2024 convention facilities at Fiserv Forum and other venues, BizJournal reports.

MPD is expected to bring nearly 4,500 police officers from other agencies during the week of the convention. MPD will provide housing, as well as meals, parking, and transportation for visiting officers.

The police department is seeking private dormitory-style rooms with beds, air conditioning, bathroom and shower access, parking, and space for bus parking, BizJournal reports. Accommodations, which must be in the greater Milwaukee area, must also include a cafeteria or on-site food-service provider. City officials believe multiple college and university campuses would be fitting.

Proposals are due on April 27. The city will select the highest-ranked proposal on May 16.

The 2024 convention is scheduled for July 15-18, 2024. Milwaukee was named the host city by the Republican National Committee last summer.

