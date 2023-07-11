Milwaukee seeks input from community as city pushes to grow housing opportunities

MILWAUKEE — It's an opportunity to change the future of housing in Milwaukee.

"​There's a large number of people in Milwaukee who are struggling to find housing that's accessible and safe and affordable for them," said Sam Leichtling, the planning manager of Milwaukee's Department of City Development.

To address those issues, the Department of City Development launched its Growing MKEinitiative. A project focused on updating zoning codes that are currently implemented in Milwaukee. Codes that officials say are hindering the development of different types of housing.

"​There are some aspects of the codes that might make it more difficult to develop some of the other kinds of housing like townhomes, in-law suites that allow for aging in place," said Leichtling.

But before the department updates the zoning codes, they want to hear from the community.

"​We want to make sure that we are taking that feedback, and ensuring that our zoning codes and other regulations align with and are set up to allow the kind of housing development people have told us they want to see in their neighborhoods," said Leichtling.

That's why the department is now hosting open houses this summer to give residents a say in what they want the housing development process to look like.

"I think we have to think outside the box so that people can't afford to live and not in uncomfortable, undesirable, and sometimes really kind of scary situations, " said Milwaukee resident Ruth Weill. "Whether it's cooperatively owned housing units with shared space, micro apartments, live-work apartments."

"​There's a lot of vacant lots in the area. We're glad to see the city is interested in building maybe some single-family, or duplexes. Something that will make the neighborhood more attractive and hopefully safer, "said another resident, Lafayette McKinney.

Department officials say once they gather enough feedback, they'll take their recommendations to the common council for a vote to adopt an updated zoning and policy plan. And hopefully, begin to make the city a more equitable and affordable place to live.

"​This is not going to solve all of those issues, but zoning is one piece of the puzzle," said Leichtling.

To learn more about Growing MKE or to provide your input, click here.

