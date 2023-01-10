Milwaukee school safety concerns: Groups to discuss MPS culture

MILWAUKEE — Local community groups are gathering to discuss school safety at the state's largest school district.

In less than 12 hours, leaders from a number of different groups, including the Black Educators Caucus Milwaukee, Anti-Racist White Educators and Com-Force MKE will meet to talk about what they call the school culture, climate and safety within Milwaukee Public Schools.

The groups say the need for the gathering comes from the school district not meeting its vision of providing a safe place that meets the needs of all. It cites recent events like:

Loss of 15 students in the 2021-22 school year

Stolen vehicles joyriding on school campuses

String of parents attempting to or successfully attacking teachers

MPS' mission statement says the district "Is a diverse district that welcomes all students and prepares them for success in higher education, post-educational opportunities, work, and citizenship."

I reached out to the district Tuesday morning but they haven't had the chance to respond. The press conference is expected to begin at 5 p.m. and leaders say their hope is to "engage with the community and hold MPS accountable" for things they say need to change.

