Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Milwaukee school board OKs spending $63m in COVID dollars

items.[0].image.alt
TMJ4
Milwaukee Public School district sign
Milwaukee Public School district sign
Posted at 3:44 PM, Jan 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-28 16:44:02-05

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee school board has approved spending $63 million in federal COVID-19 relief dollars on dozens of renovation projects.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported the board signed off on the spending Thursday.

The board also approved allowing each school to spend $100,000 out of a separate $13.6 million pot of federal COVID-19 aid to hire staff and upgrade technology.

The money must be spent by October 2024. Milwaukee schools have received a total of $770 million in COVID-19 relief since the pandemic began.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Wiinter Olympics 480x360.png

2022 Winter Olympics: See the latest updates from Beijing