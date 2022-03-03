'Milwaukee Sandlot': New recreational baseball league coming to Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — There may not be professional baseball yet, but there will be recreational baseball soon!

Milwaukee is getting a new recreational baseball league called Milwaukee Sandlot Baseball and anyone can join.

Games will be every Sunday beginning on April 24 and will run through October.

According to a press release from Milwaukee Sandlot Baseball, the games will be played in a pickup format. All spring games will be played at Wick Playfield.

Registration to join the league is already open and costs $5 per year. For each game players attend, it's an additional $2. The money will go towards field reservations and operation costs. Any additional profits will go towards community organizations.

“The goal of the club is to improve Milwaukee through baseball,” says Casey Jacobsen, the organization’s founder.

Locals will have the opportunity to play the game they love at an affordable cost, all while helping the community they live in.

"Hopefully, we’ll grow beyond just being a group of people who play baseball together and donate what’s leftover to charitable groups. We want to become an organization that’s proactive in improving our community and preserving baseball for generations that come after us," Jacobsen said.

Anyone over the age of 18 can join the league. Games will be seven innings and will not be divided by age or skill level. There will be no officials so players will be expected to officiate the games using the honor system.

You can register for the league online.

