Milwaukee salt truck crews to continue salting residential streets

Posted at 6:04 PM, Feb 22, 2022
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) said salt truck crews have been working since overnight with repeated salt applications on both main and residential streets Tuesday.

DPW says they are currently readdressing residential areas with salt trucks using underbelly plows to clear slush, sleet, and ice.

"We received some sun, which helped salt effectiveness, but additional freezing rain has presented challenges," DPW said.

Officials say all streets will continue to be addressed until they are safe to travel. Residents are encourages to limit travel, and to take it slow and be cautious.

A Weather Emergency Declaration has been issued for the City of Milwaukee for Tuesday, according to a news release from the City.

The declaration, issued by Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson, "emphasizes the dangers associated with travel, and allows for the closure of various city government offices," the news release says.

The declaration is expected to be lifted by Wednesday morning.

