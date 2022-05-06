Milwaukee sailing season begins with annual Big Boat Day

MILWAUKEE — Boating is back in Milwaukee!

After a long winter, dozens of sailboats are ready to take the water, with eager sailors excited for the season ahead.

Every spring, sailboats of all sizes make their way out of storage and onto Lake Michigan. On Friday, more than 35 ships got an extra boost, with a 20-foot crane gently dropping them back in the water, just in time for the start of boating season.

Milwaukee Community Sailing Center Director Nick Hayes says the recent chilly temperatures haven’t helped with preparations, but now, it’s anchors away.

“Everybody rushed in the last couple of weeks to make sure that they were ready for it. And I think we're in a good place now. Skippers will dig in hard in order to make sure their sailing is protected,” said Hayes.

After a winter full of ups and downs, a lot of these boaters can’t wait to finally hit the water for the new season. And for sailors like Jo McGlew, it couldn’t come at a better time.

“I moved here to sail on the Great Lakes,” said McGlew. “The other day, we had sunshine all day long. And some days it's a bit cooler, a bit rainy, but you just go and do it. We love our boats, we love the sailing community, so that makes it all that much more fun.”

