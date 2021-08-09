Milwaukee runner starts t-shirt line promoting representation and inclusion

MILWAUKEE — Forget Everything and Run M.K.E. (F.E.A.R MKE) is a diverse running group that laces up and hits the trails and streets of Milwaukee.

"Our whole mission is to try and get more people of color running," said Tenia Fisher with the community running crew.

Besides spreading awareness about her group's goal, Fisher is also making a statement about inclusion and representation.

While on her runs, she often sports a t-shirt she designed. On the front? Three powerful words, "Black Runners Matter."

She decided to create a t-shirt line -- and sell these shirts and tanks so others can help spread that important message in a world plagued with racial injustice.

"I was inspired by Ahmaud Arbery's killing to start this line and make my first shirt be a statement," Fisher said.

Three white men are charged with the shooting death of 25-year-old Arbery that happened in February of 2020.

"When you do see a person of color running that you don't think they are doing something bad or something that is meant to be malicious," Fisher continued.

She said the shirts are being printed and sold at Cream City Print Lounge in West Allis. The t-shirts are $25. The tanks are $20.

"I'm already on my second order and I have people that have ordered those already," Fisher said.

"Even if you are not a runner and you want to help be an ally to making sure that people of color are represented in the community and you want to support people of color that are runners, I'll have a t-shirt for you or a tank top for sure," she added.

"We do matter and there are more of us out there running and we would love to see more of us running."

