MILWAUKEE -- An attempted robbery brought a heavy police presence to Milwaukee's Riverwest neighborhood Saturday night.

Police say they were called to a home robbery in progress around 9:37 p.m. in the 2800 block of N. Bremen Street.

A 36-year-old Milwaukee man -- armed with a gun -- entered the home an attempted to rob the resident.

As officers entered the home, police found the suspect deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police say their investigation into this incident is ongoing and have not provided any other updates.

Stay with TODAY'S TMJ4 for further updates on this developing story.