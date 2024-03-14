Milwaukee residents react to President Biden's visit.

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee is in the spotlight this year.

From President Biden's visit to Milwaukee to the Republican National Convention in July, it is going to be a busy year for the Brew City.

TMJ4's Stephanie Brown connected with Milwaukee residents on their thoughts about the President's visit.

Milly Gonzalez, a Milwaukee resident, said she was excited for the visit.

"It's exciting that he's here. I mean Milwaukee has a lot to offer. Aside from the politics, a lot of great reason to come to Wisconsin, particularly Milwaukee." Gonzalez said. "We have the bucks, we have Giannis."

TMJ4 News Milly Gonzalez, Milwaukee resident, was excited about President Biden's visit on Wednesday, March 13.



Some were not phased by the visit. Among those, was Zachary Brown.

"I guess it's no big deal for me," Brown said. "I think local elections might have more influence on day-to-day life."

TMJ4 News Zachary Brown, Milwaukee resident, was unphased by the President's visit.

Javris Edward said he feels hopeful about Biden's visit.

TMJ4 News Javris Edward, Milwaukee resident, felt hopeful about Biden's visit.

"Let's make the city better," Edward said. "Let's make the country better. Let's do it big."

Milwaukee is also being highlighted in the entertainment industry, with the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, visiting Milwaukee recently, and season 21 of 'Top Chef,' being filmed in Wisconsin.

Claire Koenig, senior director of communications and public affairs for Visit Milwaukee, echoed just how busy and exciting Biden's visit was as well as other opportunities for national exposure.

exposure.

"It's super exciting. Especially with Top Chef, it's positive national exposure," Koenig said. "It's highlighting people, businesses, and all of the amazing flavors that come together in Milwaukee.

TMJ4 News Claire Koenig, senior director of communications and public affairs for Visit Milwaukee, was excited about Biden's visit, as well as the national exposure it provided for the Brew City.





exposure.

Koenig also mentioned high profile visits are major for small businesses and big businesses alike.

