Milwaukee residents prepare for record holiday heat on Labor Day

MILWAUKEE — People across Milwaukee prepared for record-setting heat Labor Day weekend.

With temperatures in the mid-nineties on Sunday, officials reminded those enjoying the holiday to stay cool and safe.

Milwaukee Fire Department’s On-Duty Deputy Chief, Travis L. Jones, said their department is in a hot weather protocol.

“When it’s over 90 degrees, we go into our hot weather protocol. We bring extra engines, bring cool water to drink, and if we have to bring our gear, we bring extra to people switch them out,” Jones explained.

With Labor Day expected to be just as hot as Sunday, Jones offered advice on how to stay safe in the heat.

“Dress really light and make sure to hydrate. Start drinking water early before you go outside,” Jones said. He added it helps to stay indoors or in a shady spot.

Many people out on Sunday had umbrellas or tents to block the sun. They also went swimming at the beach to escape the heat.

“It is insanely hot in my house because we don’t have air conditioning so this is the best way to cool down,” Sasha Gurina, a Glendale resident, said.

TMJ4 Meteorologist Kristen Kirchhaine said Milwaukee reached 95 degrees on Sunday, which ties the record of 95 for Sept. 3rd, last set in 1939.

The Wisconsin DNR warned of extreme fire danger on Sunday into Monday. They said the hot temperatures with dry and breezy conditions created an increased risk for fire and to avoid outdoor burning this holiday weekend.

For those grilling, Jones said to make sure coals are completely cooled off by spraying them with a hose.

Jones also added that if you start to feel sick after being out in the heat, get inside and use cool compresses to bring down the body’s temperature. If that doesn’t work, he encouraged everyone to call 9-1-1 for help.

Residents are advised to take precautions by staying hydrated and visiting cooling sites, among others. Some sites are closed for Labor Day.

Milwaukee Recreation also said in a Facebook post that their splash pads will remain open through Wednesday, offering another space to cool down.

