Milwaukee residents fed up with poor apartment conditions after major water damage

MILWAUKEE — The heavy rain caused major water damage in at least three units of a small apartment building in Milwaukee.

The families who live in the building on North 36th Street called TMJ4 News for help. They say they haven’t been able to get any answers from their landlord.

So much water came through the roof that their ceilings collapsed in multiple spots.

Photo courtesy of Michael Haskins Haskins' kitchen after having the ceiling collapse due to water damage

“We are suffering really bad living conditions in this apartment,” said Michael Haskins.

Haskins and his neighbor, Candance Ballas, watched in disgust as buckets rapidly fill with dirty water all over their apartments.

Rain poured onto their electronics, flooded their floors, and soaked their beds and furniture. You could also see water pouring through large holes in their wood porches.

“I may go to a friend’s house, I don’t really know,” Ballas said. “I have four kids. We can’t stay here, but I use most of my money for rent. I don’t have money to pay for a hotel.”

Haskins says he saw sparks as the rain flooded electrical outlets. As a safety measure, power has since been shut off to the whole building.

“We continuously pay rent, yet nothing is done for us in return,” Haskins said.

Haskins and Ballas say they’ve been calling the rental company in charge of their building, Citywide Rentals, for months. They also say they’ve filed complaints with Milwaukee’s Department of Neighborhood Services about leaks and other problems.

“I’ve had mice and roaches running through here,” Haskins said. “I had my porch stairs collapse. I’ve also had various electrical problems. My heat wasn’t working at one point because of bad wiring.”

“Every week I’m calling the rental company and putting in maintenance work, they just won’t fix it,” Ballas said. “They act like I’m the problem.”

Photo courtesy of Michael Haskins Haskins' ceiling after collapsing due to major water damage

A building inspector showed up while TMJ4 News was at the apartment building but did not comment.

A letter sent from the City of Milwaukee Department of Neighborhood Services cites five emergency orders that need to be corrected by 1 p.m. Tuesday, or the owner could face daily fines of up to $10,000.

Haskins and Ballas are left in limbo.

“I think the city needs to come up with something else to hold these landlords accountable,” Haskins said.

TMJ4 News reached out to the Department of Neighborhood Services about this, along with the property management company, Citywide Rentals.

Citywide Rentals tells us the owner of the building is aware of what’s going on, and people are at the property working on it, and putting tarps up.

