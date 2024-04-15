Milwaukee residents express sadness over Iran attack of Israel

MILWAUKEE — After Iran attacked Israel Saturday, people here in Milwaukee came together to make their voices heard.

Roughly 50 people joined The Milwaukee Anti-War Committee to rally and march through Walker’s Point calling for demilitarization and for the US to stay out of Middle Eastern affairs.

“This is fresh on people's minds and provoked an alarmed response. We wanted to get together and share our core demand which is hands-off Iran,” Sara Onitsuka, the

Chair of Milwaukee Anti-War Committee explained.

Many in the group shared concern Saturday’s attack could turn into something larger.

“I hope this won’t be wider and the U.S. won’t be involved because if we’re involved it just expands the reach of it significantly,” Onitsuka said.

After months of conflict between Israel and Gaza, Saturday’s attack from Iran came as a shock to those at the protest.

While the region is thousands of miles from Milwaukee, many here have close ties.

“I have family in Palestine,” shared Feda Nabhan, a marcher. “It hurts knowing it’s still happening and hurtful to know people don’t care to have it stop.”

As they marched, the group demanded the U.S. take “Hands off Iran, Yemen, and Palestine.

The Milwuakee Jewish Federation say they've heard from people in Milwaukee about their feelings over the newly sparked conflict.

“I was in disbelief. It’s unprecedented, shocking, scary,” Miryam Rosenzweig, the President and CEO of the Milwaukee Jewish Federation, said.

“I have two sisters that live there and my first thought is how are they doing,” she added.

She said many with the Federation are worried about what happens next but are grateful for America’s support of Israel.

As they wait to see what happens next, people from both groups expressed sadness over the growing conflict where loved ones live.

“The last six months have been devastating,” Rosenzweig said.

A nearly identical sentiment was shared by people at Sunday’s rally.

“It’s been a really tough six months honestly," Onitsuka added. "It feels hard to get up every day."

