MILWAUKEE — Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs and Alderman Russell W. Stamper, II are encouraging neighborhood block groups to apply for the Alert Neighbor Program by Friday, Aug. 5.

According to a news release, the program is a step towards increasing safety in Milwaukee neighborhoods. The City of Milwaukee Alert Neighbor Program pushes communities to be involved in addressing crime and safety concerns in Milwaukee neighborhoods.

The goal of the program is to help reduce crimes and keep Milwaukee neighborhoods safe. It also provides funding for improvements in the neighborhood, such as cameras and other resources available to help the community. The program also encourages neighborhoods to hold regular meetings and plan neighborhood improvement projects.

“The initial group of block clubs that the Alert Neighbor Program supported found the program immensely valuable,” said Alderwoman Coggs during the press release, “and I am glad we will soon be able to assist a second cohort with the goal of increasing the participation in everyday neighborhood communication, safety and engagement,” said Alderwoman Coggs in a press release.

Due to the enormous amount of applications so far, Coggs and Stamper encourage people to apply as soon as possible.

To apply or for more information on the program click here or call City of Milwaukee Community Outreach Director Patricia Ruiz-Cantu at 414-708-2734.

