Milwaukee residents are stocking up ahead of this week's holiday winter storm

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee residents at Sherman Park Grocery Store say they like snow, but not snowstorms. They are keeping positive attitudes as they prepare to hunker down during the heavy snow.

"I'm shopping for Christmas dinner, some things to have before the blizzard," Cashay Harris said. "It's supposed to be really bad Thursday and Friday."

These shoppers are stocking up for the polar plunge.

"I just want to pick up a couple of things," Patricia Copeland said.

Yvette Watkins works at the store. She's had many customers asking her questions.

"'Do we got shovels?' Yes we do. 'Do we have salt?' Yes we do. Antifreeze stuff for your cars," Watkins said.

A Winter Storm Watch was issued for the following counties beginning Thursday at 6 a.m. through 6 a.m. Saturday: Kenosha, Racine, Washington, Ozaukee, Milwaukee, Sheboygan, Fond du Lac, Walworth, Dodge, Waukesha, and Jefferson. Keep up with the latest forecast at TMJ4.com/weather.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip