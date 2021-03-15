Milwaukee resident Anna Grace appears on 'The Voice'

MILWAUKEE -- Blind auditions continue on the latest season of "The Voice," and Monday's episode features a local contestant.

Anna Grace performed a rendition of "my future" by Billie Eilish on Monday night's show -- and apparently, her performance was impressive enough to merit a rare "four-chair turn" from each and every one of the show's judges.

According to Yahoo! Entertainment:

"For his part, Legend was dazzled by Grace’s 'cool choices.' Clarkson, though critical of the wannabe’s breath control and pitchiness, was so moved that she was 'already thinking of several songs that would be cool even to take that [same] approach on.'"

Catch a preview of Grace's performance here:

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip