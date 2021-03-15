Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Milwaukee resident Anna Grace appears on 'The Voice'

Singer gets a rare 'four-chair turn' in Blind Auditions
items.[0].videoTitle
Blind auditions continue on the latest season of "The Voice," and Monday's episode features a local contestant.
AnnaGrace40.jpg
Posted at 2:01 PM, Mar 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-16 09:56:49-04

MILWAUKEE -- Blind auditions continue on the latest season of "The Voice," and Monday's episode features a local contestant.

Anna Grace performed a rendition of "my future" by Billie Eilish on Monday night's show -- and apparently, her performance was impressive enough to merit a rare "four-chair turn" from each and every one of the show's judges.

According to Yahoo! Entertainment:

"For his part, Legend was dazzled by Grace’s 'cool choices.' Clarkson, though critical of the wannabe’s breath control and pitchiness, was so moved that she was 'already thinking of several songs that would be cool even to take that [same] approach on.'"

Catch a preview of Grace's performance here:

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku