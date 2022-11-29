Milwaukee Repertory Theater to raise money for new Associated Bank Theater Center

Milwaukee Repertory Theater is looking to expand the arts in our community.

Milwaukee Rep launched its Powering Milwaukee Campaign today to help raise funds for the new Associated Bank Theater Center. Already, the theater group has raised $43 million toward its $75 million goal. Those funds will allow for the construction of a new and expanded theater center with some historic touches.

Highlights of the new theater center would include a new mainstage theater, a fly loft for moving scenery, improved seating and sight lines for patrons, and modern production technology.

"Milwaukee has changed over the last four decades and made impressive investments across the city along the way," says Chad Bauman, Executive Director of Milwaukee Rep. "It's time to invest in another cultural asset — Milwaukee Repertory Theater."

The Powering Milwaukee Campaign is sponsored by Northwestern Mutual and WE Energies, which both committed $1.5 million to the project. Associated Bank committed $10 million. The project will be spread out over three phases, which will allow the theater to remain open during construction.

To learn more about the Powering Milwaukee capital campaign, visit Milwaukee Rep's website.

