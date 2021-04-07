Milwaukee Repertory Theater announces new programming for 2021/22 season

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Repertory Theater has announced new dates and programming for the 2021/22 season.

It includes 12 productions across four venues in the Patty & Jay Baker Theater Complex. The season will start Oct. 29, 2021 and run through July 1, 2022.

Artistic Director Mark Clements said in a statement that with the COVID-19 pandemic appearing to be reaching its conclusion, they are eager to welcome artists and audiences back to their theater.

“This season we are holding nothing back, and ready to produce at the highest artistic level after being dark for over a year. Soon we will be celebrating the end of the pandemic and the return to the shared experience and thrill of live theater that we have all missed so greatly," Clements said.

Some of the highlights, according to the Rep:

- Two world premieres by Pulitzer Prize finalist Dael Orlandersmith, Antonio’s Song / I Was Dreaming of a Son and New Age in the Stiemke Studio.

- Majestic, yet rarely produced Tony Award-winning musical Titanic The Musical in the Quadracci Powerhouse.

- Shakespeare and The Beatles collide in the International collaboration As You Like It adapted by Daryl Cloran.

- Dad’s Season Tickets, a new musical comedy for Green Bay Packer fanatics and the people who love them.

- Emmy-nominated performance of Judy Garland classics in Get Happy: Angela Ingersoll Sings Judy Garland.

- Return of Milwaukee’s Favorite Holiday Tradition – A Christmas Carol in the Historic Pabst Theater with Lee E. Ernst as Scrooge.

Click here to view the Rep's entire schedule and purchase tickets.

