Milwaukee Repertory Theater announces 13 productions for 2022/23 season

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Theater's 2022/23 season was announced Tuesday night.

There will be 13 productions across four venues in the Patty & Jay Baker Theater Complex.

The upcoming season will feature the following:

After a decade the return of the sold-out hit Ragtime in the Quadracci Powerhouse.

in the Quadracci Powerhouse. World Premieres by celebrated playwrights Eleanor Burgess, Lloyd Suh and Catherine Trieschmann.

The Classics August Wilson’s Seven Guitars and Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing

and Shakespeare’s Musical tributes to the icons Nat King Cole, Dean Martin and Whitney Houston headline the Stackner Cabaret.

The 47th Anniversary production of Milwaukee’s Favorite Holiday Tradition – A Christmas Carol.

“It’s almost too hard to believe that just over two years ago we had to shut down all of our performances completely, and were left feeling utterly uncertain of the future. Now thanks to the tireless work of our staff, Board of Trustees, donors, and loyal audiences, along with unwavering community support, we are wholeheartedly back and announcing Milwaukee Rep’s 69th Season,” said Artistic Director Mark Clements. “This season is definitely one for the books – with four world premieres by leading American playwrights, the second play in our new five -year Classic Play Initiative, the eighth production in August Wilson’s American Century Cycle, and the return of the sold out hit, and great American musical - Ragtime. I look forward to seeing more houses filled with audiences laughing, crying and experiencing again the wonder and joys of the great Shared Experience. Something I am sure, that we will all never take for granted ever again.”

